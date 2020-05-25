James Ferrell

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

LeROY — The Rev. James “Jim” Ferrell, 74, of Herrin, formerly of LeRoy, left this world to rest high on the mountain with the Lord Friday (May 22, 2020) at home, after battling a long illness. His devotion to his family and steadfast belief in God supported him through his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.

Jim was born Sept. 4, 1945, in Bloomington, to Hattie Jewel Cook and James “June” Ferrell. Jim married Sue Pendley on Oct. 7, 1966, in LeRoy. Jim was blessed with three children and a large extended family. Jim spent his life being a generous and loving caregiver to his siblings, wife, children and those under his pastoral care.

He was a proud grandfather of six, Kara Leftwich, Carbondale; Teah Reick, Ursa; Samuel Leftwich, Carbondale; Kendra Leftwich, Carbondale; Mitchil Knight-Wilson, Jackson, Tenn.; Kristen Leftwich, Carbondale; great-grandfather of two, Bentleih and Kaydence; and loved his four-legged companion, Dapple.

Jim attended LeRoy High School and The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He retired as a bi-vocational pastor from the First Baptist Church, LeRoy, in 2013, and from Poindexter’s IGA in Heyworth as the meat department manager in 2011 where his loving heart and faith in his Savior could be seen daily in his actions.