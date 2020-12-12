DANVERS - James George Hoppe, 72, of Danvers, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at his home.

There will be no visitation or services at this time due to COVID-19. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation rites are being accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A private interment was held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McLean County Historical Society or the McLean County Museum of History. To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

He was born August 28, 1948 in Bloomington, son of George P. and Mary K. Sweeney Hoppe.

Surviving are cousins: Joe Kinsella of Idaho, Peter Pauletti and Susan Nelson of Chicago; nieces: Michelle Hoppe of Oceanside, CA and Kelley (Troy) Hoppe Wickenhauser of Downs, IL; nephew, Sean Hoppe. Jim leaves behind many great friends, including a special friend, Mary Svensson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John D. Hoppe.