James H. Campbell

BLOOMINGTON — Jim was born June 20, 1939, in Bloomington, IL to Hector and Ferne (Coone) Campbell. He married Kathryn Marie Stone on December 22, 1957, in Weldon, IL while he was home on leave from the Army.

He is survived by one daughter, Sandy (Mike) Tynan, son-in-law, Tab (Melanie) Ahlers, Florida. One grandson, Travis James (Tiffany) Ahlers, and two great grandsons: Trevor Lee Ahlers and Troy James Ahlers, all of Arizona. He is also survived by his sister, Joyce Dunlap, and several nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by Kathy, his wife of 64 years who passed on April 9, 2021; his parents; two sisters, and daughter, Cynthia Kaye Ahlers.

He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Amy in 1962, having been a member of the 101st Airborne Company. He retired as a Union Iron Worker for Local 112, working many years locally for Felmley-Dickerson.

Jim enjoyed watching NASCAR. He and Kathy were members of the Eagles Club #527. Jim was also a member of the American Legion. Jim and Kathy were very giving people and helped out anyone in their time of need. Jim will be dearly missed.

A joint Celebration of Life will be on August 21, 2021 at the Eagles Club #527, Bloomington, IL.