MINONK — James I. Meierhofer, 94, of Minonk passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 7:47 p.m. at Heritage Health in Minonk.

Jim was born on August 27, 1926 In Minonk to Edward and Gladys Eich Meierhofer. He married Joann Cline on September 11, 1950 in Salem, AR.

Survivors include his wife, Joann, of Minonk whom he was married to for over 70 years; two daughters: Theresa (Joe) Schmillen of Minonk, Amy (Mike) Theesfield of Rutland; one son: Richard (Donna) Meierhofer of Dana; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Robert.

Jim worked with at Meierhofer Bros. Clothing Store in Minonk and later retired from Caterpillar Tractor Co.

He served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of Minonk Baptist Church, NRA, Minonk American Legion, Minonk Sportsmen's Club, Peoria Trap & Skeet Club. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 25, 2021 at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk. Rev. Richard Reed will officiate. Due to COVID 19, social distancing guidelines will be observed and masks will be required. Inurnment will be in Minonk Township Cemetery.