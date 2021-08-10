AUBURN — James "Jamie" L. Wilson, 60, of Auburn, passed away at 12:10 p.m. on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at his home.

Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021, at Butler Funeral Home – Chatham, 8855 State Rte. 4, Chatham.

Memorial Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Butler Funeral Home – Chatham, with Reverend James Palakudy S.A.C. officiating.

The family requests that friends and family dress casually for Jamie's ceremonies. Please feel free to wear your favorite Cubs or Illini shirt.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Louis Children's Hospital, PO Box 955423, St. Louis, MO 63195 or Lincoln Land Community College Foundation, 5250 Shepherd Rd., Springfield, IL 62794.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.