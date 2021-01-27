NORMAL — James "Jim" Allen Bradshaw age 36 of Normal, IL passed away at 11:03 PM on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from heart failure at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL. His memorial service will be 4:00 PM Friday, January 29, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Bishop Larry Taylor will be officiating. The service and visitation will be limited to 75 people and everyone must wear a mask. Private inurnment will be at a later date. Visitation will be 3:00 PM-4:00 PM Friday at the memorial home. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to his son Cayden's education fund and may be mailed to his father Louis Bradshaw, 1903 N. Midway Ave., Normal, IL 61761.
Jim was born August 28, 1984 in Bloomington, IL the son of Louis and Rebecca Knudsen Bradshaw.
Surviving: father, Louis W. Bradshaw, Normal, IL; mother, Rebecca (Vern) Bradshaw Kashner, McLean IL; his son in Kentucky, Cayden Tyler Bradshaw, Mayfield, KY; sister, Jessica Welch, Normal IL; maternal grandparents, Thomas and Patricia Knudsen, Bloomington, IL; nephew, Ian Welch, Normal, IL; and also surviving several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jim is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, one aunt and a cousin.
Jim worked with his father distributing bakery products in the Bloomington area. He enjoyed all sports, coaching kids and helping others. Jim enjoyed spending time with his family, and he treasured his son Cayden. He will be missed by all who knew him.
For anyone interested, the funeral will be recorded and may be viewed at www.calvertmemorial.com, select the obituary tab and select Calvert & Metzler, select Jim's name and click on "Tribute Wall".
