NORMAL — James "Jim" Allen Bradshaw age 36 of Normal, IL passed away at 11:03 PM on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from heart failure at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL. His memorial service will be 4:00 PM Friday, January 29, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Bishop Larry Taylor will be officiating. The service and visitation will be limited to 75 people and everyone must wear a mask. Private inurnment will be at a later date. Visitation will be 3:00 PM-4:00 PM Friday at the memorial home. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to his son Cayden's education fund and may be mailed to his father Louis Bradshaw, 1903 N. Midway Ave., Normal, IL 61761.