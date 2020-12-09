James "Jim" E. Williams

Jim graduated from Bloomington High School in 1954 and served in the US Marine Corps, from 1954-56. Jim built and remodeled several family homes throughout his life, enjoyed woodworking, western movies, especially those starring John Wayne, and family vacations. He drove cars until they died, perhaps the most memorable being a lime green Rabbit and of course, Old Blue. He insisted on driving to most family vacation destinations, campaigning that his wife and daughter needed to "see the country!" He adored his grandchildren above all else, and loved spending time with them. He lived life to the fullest and was a blessing to all who knew him. He was a kind and beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be greatly missed.