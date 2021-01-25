James 'Jim' Painter

GOODFIELD — It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of James (Jim) Ray Painter, 66 of Goodfield, IL at his home on January 22, 2021. He was born in La Harpe, IL on May 1, 1954, son of Ray "SNAP" and Winifred (Elder) Painter.
Surviving is his wife Angela (Thie) of 43 years; along with his sons: Jameson Painter and Caitlyn McAmis of Las Vegas, NV, Joseph and Katie (Strack) Painter and Grandchildren Riley and Ronan Painter of Carbondale IL; and daughter: Lauren (Cupcake) and Steven Spradling of Geneva, IL. His sisters: Diane McKinnon of Terre Haute, IL; and nieces: Kim (George) Thompson, Debbie (PJ) Funk, and Susan (David) Hobby; Jean and (Lynn) Dougherty of Blandinsville, IL; Betty (Kenneth) Wright also of Blandinsville; and his brother: Joseph and Joni Painter; and nephews: JJ and Brian Painter of Bloomington, IL.
Jim grew up in Terre Haute, IL, graduated from LaHarpe High School in 1972, went to Illinois State University in Bloomington, IL to study Business Administration. Jim stayed in Bloomington and started working for Ryder in the truck rentals area. He was there many years, worked a short while for Peterbilt and then found his true home with Altorfer Inc, a Caterpillar Dealership. He was Truck Operations Manager for Altorfer CAT Power Systems East Peoria, IL and Altorfer Industries in Chicago. He oversaw many projects including the new building renovation for Altorfer CAT Power Systems in East Peoria, along with many other projects including a dyno.
Jim had many passions. At the top was the Chicago Bears, watching every game and attending at least one preseason practice every year. One of his proud moments was having season tickets to the 1985 Bears Super bowl season. Another was Howard Thie buying media deck tickets for Jim, Angie, Joe and JJ to watch Cupcake march with the NIU marching band at the Monday night opener during halftime against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Charles Tillman Cornerstone foundation https://www.charlestillman.org/. They help keep families out of homelessness and hopelessness due to insurmountable medical bills.
Due to the pandemic, a private family service will be held on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Banks and Beals Funeral Home in LaHarpe, IL.
To leave a condolence, please visit Jim's obituary at banksandbeals.com