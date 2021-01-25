James 'Jim' Painter

GOODFIELD — It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of James (Jim) Ray Painter, 66 of Goodfield, IL at his home on January 22, 2021. He was born in La Harpe, IL on May 1, 1954, son of Ray "SNAP" and Winifred (Elder) Painter.

Surviving is his wife Angela (Thie) of 43 years; along with his sons: Jameson Painter and Caitlyn McAmis of Las Vegas, NV, Joseph and Katie (Strack) Painter and Grandchildren Riley and Ronan Painter of Carbondale IL; and daughter: Lauren (Cupcake) and Steven Spradling of Geneva, IL. His sisters: Diane McKinnon of Terre Haute, IL; and nieces: Kim (George) Thompson, Debbie (PJ) Funk, and Susan (David) Hobby; Jean and (Lynn) Dougherty of Blandinsville, IL; Betty (Kenneth) Wright also of Blandinsville; and his brother: Joseph and Joni Painter; and nephews: JJ and Brian Painter of Bloomington, IL.