James "Jim" Vietti

EUREKA - Memorial Service for Jim will be Oct 10th at the Goodfield Fellowship Hall. Visitation Will be from 3-5 pm with the memorial service following.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made at www.treesforever.org/give. You will find on this page "Memorial & Honorarium Donation" which will take you to the donation page. After filling out your information, input "James Vietti" in the "Who is this gift Honoring" section to make this donation in his honor.
