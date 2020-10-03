 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James "Jim" Vietti
0 entries

James "Jim" Vietti

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
James “Jim” Vietti Jr.

EUREKA - Memorial Service for Jim will be Oct 10th at the Goodfield Fellowship Hall. Visitation Will be from 3-5 pm with the memorial service following.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made at www.treesforever.org/give. You will find on this page "Memorial & Honorarium Donation" which will take you to the donation page. After filling out your information, input "James Vietti" in the "Who is this gift Honoring" section to make this donation in his honor.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News