BLOOMINGTON — James Johnson, 96, of Bloomington, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

His funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Union Missionary Baptist Church, Bloomington, IL. Pastor U.D. Williams will be officiating. Due to COVID restrictions, service will be limited to immediate family members only. Those wishing to view the service may do so at umbchurch.org.

Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington.

James was born on December 17, 1923, in Frenchmans Bayou, AR, to Henry and Rosie (Dearing) Johnson. He married Pearl Lee Wilford on June 2, 1946, in Frenchmans Bayou, AR. They later moved to Bloomington, IL, in 1964, making it their home. She preceded him in death.

He accepted Christ at an early age at First Baptist Church in Frenchmans Bayou, AR. He joined Union Missionary Baptist Church in 1964. He was very active in the Deacon ministry; the Senior Choir; and served as the church treasurer. James loved to sing and was a member of several quartet groups.

He was a World War II Veteran serving in the Philippines. He received four Bronze Stars. He was a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge serving in the past as the Worshipful Master.