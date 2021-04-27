BLOOMINGTON — James Julius "Jim" Bolelli, 87 of Bloomington passed away at 3:01 AM on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at OSF St Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.
There will be a Funeral Mass on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 1 PM at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington. Father Greg Nelson will officiate. There will be a visitation from 11-1 PM Saturday at the church. Interment will be in Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.
Jim was born in 1933 in Spring Valley to Alfonso and Delina Tenari Bolelli. They preceded him in death. He married Betty Urban on March 27, 1954 in Oglesby, IL and they were married 67 exceptional years.
He is survived by his loving wife; and four children: Debra Studebaker of Springfield, Darrell Bolelli of Normal, Randall (Lisa) Bolelli of San Diego, CA, Deanna (Jimmy) Gordon of Athens, AL; five grandchildren: Serena (George) Keck, Spencer Studebaker, Nicholas Bolelli, Bree Bolelli, and Sophie Gordon; and three great grandchildren: Chloe, Colin and Claire Keck.
Jim graduated from Illinois Valley Community College and went to Business College. He retired from collections at Illinois State University. Prior to that his career included several accounting/office positions as well as owning a catalog business. He and his wife Betty were very active in the Antique Association of Illinois. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington. Jim was an Army Veteran and served in Germany as a Military Policeman.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
