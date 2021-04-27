BLOOMINGTON — James Julius "Jim" Bolelli, 87 of Bloomington passed away at 3:01 AM on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at OSF St Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

There will be a Funeral Mass on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 1 PM at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington. Father Greg Nelson will officiate. There will be a visitation from 11-1 PM Saturday at the church. Interment will be in Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Jim was born in 1933 in Spring Valley to Alfonso and Delina Tenari Bolelli. They preceded him in death. He married Betty Urban on March 27, 1954 in Oglesby, IL and they were married 67 exceptional years.

He is survived by his loving wife; and four children: Debra Studebaker of Springfield, Darrell Bolelli of Normal, Randall (Lisa) Bolelli of San Diego, CA, Deanna (Jimmy) Gordon of Athens, AL; five grandchildren: Serena (George) Keck, Spencer Studebaker, Nicholas Bolelli, Bree Bolelli, and Sophie Gordon; and three great grandchildren: Chloe, Colin and Claire Keck.