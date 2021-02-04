WAYNESVILLE — James K. Wilson, 92, of Waynesville, IL died on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at The Christian Village in Lincoln.

Visitation for Mr. Wilson will be held on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at the Waynesville United Methodist Church from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Rev. Tami Werschey-Kessinger will officiate funeral services at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Old Union Cemetery in Waynesville.

James Kenneth Wilson was born on May 19, 1928, in Foosland, IL, the son of Chester and Bernice Lorenzen Wilson. After graduating from University High School, he married Beverly Y. Koch on April 17, 1949. They moved from Bloomington to their farm in Waynesville in 1953. She preceded him in death on February 15, 2018.

James is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Dyan (Gerry) Wilson-Osterland of Ashland, Oregon; his son, Kenneth (Carol) Wilson of Waynesville; four granddaughters; and five great-grandchildren.

James farmed in the Waynesville area. He also worked at Purina and Standard Oil for many years.

Memorials may be made to the Waynesville United Methodist Church or the Waynesville Fire and Rescue Departments.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.