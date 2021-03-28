 Skip to main content
James L. "Jim" Miller
James L. "Jim" Miller

NORMAL - James L. "Jim" Miller, II, 57 of Normal, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021 in Normal. Jim was born February 12, 1964 in Normal, the son of James and Phyllis Schwebke Miller.

Survivors include a daughter, Allison (Nick) Petrosino of Providence, RI; his mother of Bloomington; two sisters: Paula (Brian) Shaver of Warrenville and Sandra (Phil) Roth of Bloomington. His father preceded him in death.

His daughter will be holding a private memorial.

If you would like to honor Jim and his memory, please do so by going outside to listen to the birds or taking a hike. To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

