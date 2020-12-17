CLINTON — James L. "Jim" Wise, 89 of Clinton, IL passed away 5:10 AM December 16, 2020 at the Christian Village, Lincoln, IL.

Burial of cremains will be at Rock Creek Cemetery, Waynesville, IL. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with arrangements.

Memorials to the Waynesville American Legion.

Jim was born December 16, 1931 in Lawndale, IL the son of Paul and Rosa (Purlee) Wise. He married Emma F. Nelson, September 5, 1952 in Wapella, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Emma Wise, Clinton, IL; children: Diana (Rick) Baker, Beason, IL; Linda (Dan) Bagby, Armington, IL; five grandchildren, five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, James Wise; daughter, Glenda Spivey; two grandchildren, two brothers and sisters.

Jim worked for Caterpillar for 32 years in management.