BLOOMINGTON — James L. Kneel, local Navy Veteran, born August 12, 1957 and died May 4, 2021 at OSF hospital. Parents, Robert & Janice Kneel, deceased. Surviving is Sharon Johnson, his fiance.

Jim was a retired ISU Building Service Worker. He was a pet owner, sports fan, and wore Vet T-shirts, & caps. Jim will be missed by Family & friends. Family is planning a private celebration.