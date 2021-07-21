CULLOM — James Leroy Haag, 95, of Cullom, IL passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021 at Accolade Healthcare of Pontiac.

A Funeral Service will be held Monday, July 26, 2021 at noon at the United Methodist Church in Cullom, IL with Pastor Dan Robertson officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 am to noon at the church. Burial will be after the service at West Lawn Cemetery in Cullom, IL. Calvert and Martin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

James was born on March 11, 1926, outside of Cullom on a farm. On February 1, 1947, he married Donna Bratt. She survives in Pontiac.

Also surviving are his five children: Linda (Larry) Ruhl of Heyworth, IL, Julee Foster of Edgewood, NM, Nancy Haferkamp of Pontiac, IL, Donald (Donita Forneris) Haag of Pontiac, IL, and Doug (Sara Casson) Haag of Cullom, IL; fifteen grandchildren; and twenty-nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Olive (Brown) Haag; his sister, Shirley Neumann; his brother-in-law, Charles Neumann; his nephew, Jeff Neumann; and his father and mother-in-law, Donald and Georgia Bratt.

James lived and worked on the family farm, which is still in operation today. His last job was running the tractor and auger to fill the bins. He was also a cowboy. He loved to ride horses, starting when he was young with his pony. He along with others in his community started the Cullom Fair that still runs today. He was also a long-time member of the United Methodist Church of Cullom.

James and Donna enjoyed travelling to the mountains of Colorado and Arizona. He believed his greatest accomplishment was his family. Jim stated at 95, "I have had a good life and no regrets about anything that has come along in my life".

Memorials can be made in James's name to OSF Hospice.

