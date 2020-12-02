James LeRoy Roderick

Dr. Roderick taught music in the Indiana public schools for seven years before moving to Normal, IL. He held a Bachelor and Master of Music degrees from Indiana University and a Doctor of Music Education degree from the University of Illinois. He served as a teacher and administrator in the Illinois State University Music Department from 1956 until his retirement in 1982. He was the founder and first director of ISU Madrigals and Civic Chorale. Dr. Roderick played violin in the Bloomington-Normal Symphony for many years. He was a member of the Acacia social fraternity, Phi Delta Kappa and Phi Mu Alpha honorary fraternities and the Longfellow Club. He was an elder in the First Presbyterian Church where he served as choir director for 25 years. He served in the US Army during WWII as a Japanese linguist. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. After Jim retired in 1982 from ISU they enjoyed winters in Fort Myers, FL. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. The family would like to thank Westminster Village and also Martin Health Center for all the excellent care they gave to him.