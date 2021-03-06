CHENOA — James M. Erdman, 66, of Chenoa, passed away at 3:55 p.m., Monday, March 1, 2021 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, Peoria; surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with T-Cell Lymphoma.

Cremation rites have been accorded with a celebration of Jim's life to be held at a later date. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Chenoa or Lymphoma Research Foundation.

James was born November 19, 1954 in Normal; the son of Verne and Mildred (Smith) Erdman. He married Susan McNamee on June 25, 1983 in Peoria. His wife of 37 years, Susan survives in Chenoa.

Other survivors include his two children: Michael (Danielle) Erdman of Atlantic Beach, FL; Katie (Anthony Duran) Erdman of Chicago; one granddaughter, Charlotte Erdman, two brothers: Richard (Merline) Erdman of Sterling; Steven (Gina) Erdman of Barrington; sister-in-law Jan Erdman of Webster Groves, MO; and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. His parents and one brother, William "Bill" Erdman preceded him in death.