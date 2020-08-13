James M. Freehill

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — James Michael Freehill, 71, of Bloomington, passed away at 7 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 11, 2020) at his home.

His committal service will be at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Bloomington with Father Jeff Stirniman officiating. It is recommended that those in attendance please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the St. Vincent De Paul Society.

James was born Jan. 8, 1949, in Urbana, a son to Raphael A. and Margaret F. Zerbe Freehill.

Surviving are his brothers, John J. Freehill, Sauk City, Wisconsin, and David A. (Becky) Freehill, Bloomington; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rosemary; and brother, William.

James grew up in Bloomington and was a graduate of Bloomington High School. He worked at various food service jobs including Lucca Grill and Bloomington Junior High School District 87. James enjoyed reading and watching old movies on TV. He was a kind and special person who was loved by all who know him. James was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bloomington.

Condolences and memories of James may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James Freehill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.