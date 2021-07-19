BLOOMINGTON — James M. "Jim" Bookout, 86, of Bloomington passed away peacefully at 6:14 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

His Mass of resurrection will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bloomington with Father Jeffrey Stirniman officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the mass at the church. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church Food Pantry.

Jim was born on July 1, 1935 in Bloomington, a son to James and Jacqueline (Collins) Bookout. He married Patricia Holtz on April 25, 1959 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bloomington. She survives.

Also surviving are his children: Julie A. (Grant) Stevenson, James M. Bookout, Jr., and John E. Bookout, all of Bloomington; grandchildren: Jennifer I. Whitman of Normal and Nicholas Stevenson of Bloomington; great-grandchildren: Connor J. Whitman and Shelby A. Whitman, both of Normal; siblings: Mary Pickel, Sally (Rich) Kindle, Martha Lou (Vestal) Sisson, Tommy (Judy) Bookout, Robert (Libby) Bookout and Blanche (Chris) Wilson, all of Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Jackie Bookout and sister-in-law, Avrille.

Jim was born in Bloomington, but raised in the hills of Tennessee. He proudly served in the United States Army. Jim worked for forty-two years on the railroad. Jim was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family.

He served many neighbors, friends, and family in their times of need, always giving of himself. Jim will be missed by all who knew him.

Online condolences and memories of Jim may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.