BLOOMINGTON - James Michael Powell, 81, of Bloomington passed away at 9:52 PM on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.
There will be a Memorial Service for Jim on Wednesday June 2, 2021 at 10 AM at Eastview Christian Church in Normal. Burial will be in Funks Grove Cemetery in McLean. Military rites will be performed. There will be a visitation from 5 to 7 PM on Tuesday June 1, 2021 at Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington.
Jim was born January 31, 1940 in Bloomington to James Arthur and Leta Marie Schelle. He married Ida Jean Nelson on March 1, 1958 in Bloomington. She preceded him in death in 1983. He was also preceded in death by one grandson, Bradlee Boyd.
He is survived by his six children: ZoeAnn (Mike) Malinowski of Hudson, Pam (Patrick) Killian of Pontiac, Mike Powell of Normal, Lisa (Danny) Boyd of DeWitt, Jamie (Jeff) Britt of Oregon, Wisconsin, Misty (Jason) Lay of Bloomington, as well as a special niece who he helped raise, Gail (Ronnie) Scogin of Normal; twelve grandchildren: Haley (Channing Seeger) Malinowski, Heidi Malinowski, Joie (Patrick) McGraff, Brett (Claire) Parmenter, Chauntel (Stefan) Trusewych, Branden (Alexa) Powell, Jeanny (Brian Stengel) Boyd, Kalynn (Oren Baran) Boyd, Jared (Michelle) Britt, Jonathen Britt, Lilian Lay; ten great grandchildren with two more to be born soon and one sister, Mari (Mike) Wefer of Downs as well as many nieces and nephews.
Jim was a veteran of the United States Navy. After his time in the service, he worked many years as a carpenter at one time owning his own business. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Bloomington. Jim loved his fishing trips to Wisconsin, cooking and grilling and working in the garden. He was a devoted family man.
Memorial contributions may be made to James Powell in care of the family. The family would sincerely like to thank all his close friends for the time they invested in his life. Especially his friends at A&P Tap and Western Tap.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckmemorial.com.
