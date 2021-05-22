BLOOMINGTON - James Michael Powell, 81, of Bloomington passed away at 9:52 PM on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

There will be a Memorial Service for Jim on Wednesday June 2, 2021 at 10 AM at Eastview Christian Church in Normal. Burial will be in Funks Grove Cemetery in McLean. Military rites will be performed. There will be a visitation from 5 to 7 PM on Tuesday June 1, 2021 at Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington.

Jim was born January 31, 1940 in Bloomington to James Arthur and Leta Marie Schelle. He married Ida Jean Nelson on March 1, 1958 in Bloomington. She preceded him in death in 1983. He was also preceded in death by one grandson, Bradlee Boyd.