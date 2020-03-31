James Phillips

BLOOMINGTON — James F. Phillips, 51, of Bloomington, passed away at 8 a.m. Friday (March 27, 2020) at his home.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Private inurnment will be in the mausoleum of Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Cancer Society.

He was born Nov. 21, 1968, in Bloomington, the son of Donald F. and Kerrin B. Bannon Phillips Jr.

Surviving are an aunt, Susan (Jerald) Newkirk, Odell; an uncle, David (Barbara) Phillips, Bloomington; and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Jim graduated from Illinois State University with a degree in geography with an emphasis in cartography. During his professional career he lived and worked in Indianapolis, San Diego and St. Louis. He most recently worked for the state of Illinois. Jim enjoyed spending time with friends and family. He enjoyed travel and followed most sports, especially Notre Dame football.

A heartfelt thanks from the family to all of Jimmy's close friends.

