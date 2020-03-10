CLINTON — James R. “Cec” Tomes 79, of Clinton, passed away at 1:39 p.m. Monday (March 9, 2020) at Manor Court, Clinton.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, with Ernie Harvey Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Clinton. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Cancer Care Center of Decatur.
Cec was born Aug. 27, 1940, in Clinton, the son of Cecil and Ruth (Janes) Tomes. He married Frances J. Followell on Jan. 29, 1960, in Clinton.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include his wife, Frances J. Tomes, Clinton; children, Kathy (Francis) Jackson, Clinton; and Diana (Roger) Sams, Bellevue, Neb.; three grandsons, Kevin (Kristin) Jackson, Clinton; Timothy (Krista) Jackson, Clinton; and Collin Sams, Madison, Wis.; one great-grandson; four great-granddaughters; siblings, Mary (Howard) Watts, Brentwood, Tenn.; and Barbara (Adrian) Bilyeu, Normal.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cec worked for Caterpillar in Decatur for 34 years. He was a member of the Clinton Eagles Lodge for 58 years and lifelong Chicago Cubs fan.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.