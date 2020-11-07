BLOOMINGTON — James R. Cooley, 75, of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, Peoria.
A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be made to Samoyed Club of America or the Northern Illinois Samoyed Rescue. To view a complete obituary or leave a condolence, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.