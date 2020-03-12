BLOOMINGTON — James R. Dunn Jr., 90, of Bloomington, passed away at 12 p.m. on Saturday (March 7, 2020) at Heritage Health in Normal.

His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on March 20, 2020, at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington with Pastor Billy Newell officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the memorial home. Interment will be at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington. Memorials may be directed to the family.

James was born on Dec. 20, 1929, in Bloomington, a son to James R. and Martha (Englejohn) Dunn Sr. He married Letty Phillippe on April 17, 1976, in Bloomington; she preceded him in death on September 30, 2011.

Surviving are his stepchildren, Maribelle (John) Waters, Sanford, Fla.; Neva Jane Wert, Normal; and Edwin Jeffrey (Marybeth) Skinner, Bloomington; stepgrandchildren, Letty (David) Driscoll, Sanford, Fla.; Brian (Sammy Jo) Wert, Katy, Texas; Maggie (Brad) Clark, St. Louis, Mo.; and McKinsey (Pierce) Furrow, El Paso; stepgreat-grandchildren, Blaike, Jackson, Maddox, Adelaide, Cole, and Kira; brother-in-law, Bill Winstead, McLean; and nephews, Ron Winstead and Tom (Jeanna) Winstead, both of McLean.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and his sister, Mary Ellen Winstead.