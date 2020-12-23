MINONK — James R. Fewell, 68, of Minonk, IL passed away Monday December 21, 2020, 1:45 p.m. at Carle BroMenn Hospital, Normal.

Family memorial services will be held Monday December 28, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Minonk. Pastor Joy Miller will officiate. Burial will follow at Minonk TWP Cemetery, Minonk. Memorials may be made to the Minonk Fire Department or to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Minonk.

Jim was born May 3, 1952 in Streator, IL to Harold LaVern and Clara M. (Danekas) Fewell. He married Robin McMurray on February 14, 1998 at St. Paul's Church, Minonk. She survives.

Also surviving are his daughter, Ashley Fewell; his grandchildren: Dominick Danbury, Wesley and Maci Prewitt; his brothers: Dave Fewell, of Huntley, Rick Fewell, of Minonk, and Bill Fewell, of Indianapolis, IN. His parents preceded him in death.

Jim was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Minonk and was a fireman with the Minonk Fire Department for 47 years. He was employed with Evergreen FS for 43 years. He was educated in Minonk schools.