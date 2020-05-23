DOWNS — James Raymond Chamberlain, 76 of Downs passed away at his home surrounded by family on May 15, 2020.
He was born Feb. 27, 1944 in Peoria to Robert W. and Margaret E. (Schroeder) Chamberlain. He married Linda Chamberlain on July 21, 1963, in Bloomington; she preceded him in death.
He is survived by his children Lauri Chamberlain, Robin Chamberlain, Kimberly Chamberlain, James (Elizabeth) Chamberlain II; grandchildren Brittany Brackney, James R. Chamberlain III, Jonathon Chamberlain, Max Chamberlain, Josh Chamberlain-Cornwell, Madison Chamberlain, Jack Chamberlain, Miles Chamberlain, and Magnolia Chamberlain; two great-grandchildren Brendyn and Parker Brackney; and siblings Marian (Bill) Phelps of Dunlap, Patricia (Jim) Goulden of Peoria, and Kenneth (Pam) Chamberlain of East Peoria.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Robert A. Chamberlain.
James worked in the Maintenance Department for District 87 until his retirement. His family will remember him as a great man, who could do no wrong. He was a hardworking, selfless man who loved his family. He liked to play the lottery, prospecting for gold, fishing, being outdoors, golf, motorcycles and dirt bikes.
The family would like to thank Josh Chamberlain-Cornwell for taking such good care of his grandpa.
Cremation rites have been accorded; East Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
An entombment service will be held at a later date. Please go to www.eastlawnmemorial.com to leave condolences, photos, or memories for the family.
