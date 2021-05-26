BLOOMINGTON — James Stanley Lucas, 87, of Bloomington, IL passed away peacefully on May 25, 2021 at Heritage Health located in Normal, IL.

Jim was born on September 12, 1933 in New Bethlehem, PA to Lula May and Stanley Charles Lucas. He grew up in New Kensington, PA, with his late sisters Phyllis Farneth and Viola Gerdes and his surviving brother Robert. Jim graduated from Penn State University in 1955 and married Joan Dee Waugh of Herrin, IL on February 25, 1956. After graduation, Jim served his country in the army and after residing in Chester, PA, the couple moved to Bloomington in 1964 where he continued his long and distinguished career with State Farm Insurance until retirement in 1998.

Jim and Joan loved to travel together and explore new places. Jim enjoyed playing bridge, tennis, and spending time with friends and family. He was an avid gardener, known for his plentiful tomatoes. He was also known for his uncanny luck playing the slot machines.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joan, of 59 years.

Jim was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He will always be in the hearts of his daughters: Susan Greene and husband Dan, Bloomington; Sharon Lucas, Austin, TX; and two grandchildren: Lauren and Ryan Greene.