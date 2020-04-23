James Vietti Jr.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

EUREKA — James “Jim” Vietti Jr., 80, of Eureka, passed away Monday (April 20, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

He was born Oct. 4, 1939, in Pontiac, to James and Dorothy Brown Vietti. Shortly after graduating from high school, he married his sweetheart Lois Fullmer Vietti on Sept. 15, 1961. Jim was a creative young man. As a young scout, he was able to help create the Pontiac Chief mascot. Even though he always had a job, he managed to participate in basketball, and we're told he was great at football.

Jim was employed by Davey Tree Expert Co. as a tree surgeon. Later he moved to Eureka, and remained doing tree work until well into his 70s. Jim was also president and owner of Central Illinois Arborist. He was very knowledgeable and could talk for hours about plants, trees, shrubs, etc. He was also a member of IBEW.