James Vietti Jr.

EUREKA — James “Jim” Vietti Jr., 80, of Eureka, passed away Monday (April 20, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.
He was born Oct. 4, 1939, in Pontiac, to James and Dorothy Brown Vietti. Shortly after graduating from high school, he married his sweetheart Lois Fullmer Vietti on Sept. 15, 1961. Jim was a creative young man. As a young scout, he was able to help create the Pontiac Chief mascot. Even though he always had a job, he managed to participate in basketball, and we're told he was great at football.
Jim was employed by Davey Tree Expert Co. as a tree surgeon. Later he moved to Eureka, and remained doing tree work until well into his 70s. Jim was also president and owner of Central Illinois Arborist. He was very knowledgeable and could talk for hours about plants, trees, shrubs, etc. He was also a member of IBEW.
He was very talented and worked a lot, but managed to still find time to love his family, nature and carving. Jim was self-taught in chainsaw carvings and several can be seen around town. As he got older he learned to love smaller hand carvings. He learned at his shop (Studio B) with his carving buddies and friends, such as Whittey Hershberger. Jim and Whittey exhibited an art show of some of their work in East Peoria at the Clock Tower. Jim loved birds of prey and any of nature's animals. Jim was also an active member of Thresherman's in Pontiac and helped saw logs on the saw mill.
Jim is survived by his wife, Lois, and four daughters, Heidi (Randy) Thorndyke, Gretchen (Mike) Zimmerman, Heather Vietti and Gretel (Sam) Keller. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Tiffany (Zach) Kirkpatrick, Tiaunna Thorndyke, Rose Zimmerman, Lucas Zimmerman, Lois Zimmerman, Joan Zimmerman, Zoe Scroggins and Jax Gander; four great-grandchildren, Malyk Thorndyke, Knox Kirkpatrick, Lyla Kirkpatrick and Grayson Lehman; and a sister, Helen Metz. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Jim Vietti Sr. and Dorothy Brown Vietti; three sisters, Catherine (Kitty) Harget, Lillian Vietti and Dorothy Jean (DJ) Saul; a brother, Phil Vietti; and a grandson, Samson Zimmerman.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life for Jim will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made at www.treesforever.org/Gift_Trees. You will find on this page the option to click on “Make a Memorial or Honorarium Donation” which will take you to the donation page. After filling out your information, input “James Vietti” in the "Who is this gift Honoring" section to make this donation in his honor.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.