JOHNSTOWN, Colorado — James W. Dennis of Johnstown, CO formerly of Bloomington died August 2, 2021 at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Bloomington. He was born May 28, 1946 in Bloomington and attended Heyworth schools.

He is survived by his wife Connie (Perschnick) Dennis; three daughters: Kara (Devon) Benart of Cheyenne, WY, Jenna (Brandon) Dennis-Hoke of Bloomington, and Kalyn Dennis of Johnstown, CO; two sons: Brett (Marie) Dennis of Firestone, CO, and James Lauterberg of Heyworth; nine grandchildren: Paige Benart, Hudson and Crosby Hoke, Anabella Dennis, Paisley and Kora Dennis, and Jared, Joe, and Addy Lauterberg; and two sisters: Susie (Brad) Glass and Phyllis (Cliff) Troyer of Heyworth.

He was preceded in death by parents Donald and Eileen (Martin) True, biologic father L. Dennis, and two brothers: Arthur Dennis and Randy True.

James worked for Funks Seed/Novartis for 25 years then out of the Teamsters Hall and finally for Caterpillar in Decatur.

No services will be held at this time. A celebration of life in Heyworth is planned for Saturday, September 25, 2021. View the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.beckmemorial.com; updated information for the celebration will be added to this site. Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, Heroes and Horses, or the Epilepsy Foundation.