James W. Eardley

Jim first worked for GE for 17 years, then Diamond Star for 10 years. He and Joan moved to Madisonville, KY in 2000 where he worked for Autoliv for 8 years. That is where they "adopted" their "Kentucky son," Jason McKinney and his children, Zoey and Zane. They returned to Bloomington in 2008. He has worked at Enterprise Rent-A-Car for the last five years.

Jimbo was one of a kind. He never knew a stranger and could talk to anyone. His focus in life was to make sure everyone around him had a good time. He was a such a jokester and everyone who knows him can tell stories and laugh for hours. He loved to travel with his wife, collect coins and Lionel trains, play cards, gamble, Southern Comfort and his cigarettes.