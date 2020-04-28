× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — James W. Woodward, 48, of Normal, passed away at 1:20 a.m. Sunday (April 26, 2020) at his home.

A private family service will be held at St. Patrick Church of Merna, Bloomington, with Rev. Dustin Schultz officiating. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Hospital, the Community Cancer Center or the John Woodward Education Fund c/o the family.

Jim was born Sept. 13, 1971, in Streator, the son of William James and Mary Ann Harcar Woodward. He married Kjersten Sylling on Nov. 16, 1996, in Dwight. She survives.

Also surviving are a son, John Woodward, Normal; his mother, Mary Ann Woodward, Normal; mother-in-law, Peggy (Ken) Drake, Florida; special family members, Pam and Dale Vigna, Dwight; Brianna and Chris Schreiner and Logan and Brooklyn Schreiner, all of Normal; and Cal Vigna, Dwight.

He was preceded in death by his father.