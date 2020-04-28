NORMAL — James W. Woodward, 48, of Normal, passed away at 1:20 a.m. Sunday (April 26, 2020) at his home.
A private family service will be held at St. Patrick Church of Merna, Bloomington, with Rev. Dustin Schultz officiating. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Hospital, the Community Cancer Center or the John Woodward Education Fund c/o the family.
Jim was born Sept. 13, 1971, in Streator, the son of William James and Mary Ann Harcar Woodward. He married Kjersten Sylling on Nov. 16, 1996, in Dwight. She survives.
Also surviving are a son, John Woodward, Normal; his mother, Mary Ann Woodward, Normal; mother-in-law, Peggy (Ken) Drake, Florida; special family members, Pam and Dale Vigna, Dwight; Brianna and Chris Schreiner and Logan and Brooklyn Schreiner, all of Normal; and Cal Vigna, Dwight.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Jim graduated from Illinois Valley Community College and worked as the administrator at Central Illinois Orthopedic Surgeons. Jim loved fishing, golfing and was a staunch Republican. He had a great sense of humor, enjoyed playing practical jokes and making others laugh. One of his favorite things to do was to watch and support his son's sports teams. Most of all Jim loved to have fun and be with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed.
To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
