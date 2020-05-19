James Watson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — James H. Watson, 93, of Normal, passed away at 5:05 a.m. Sunday (May 17, 2020) at Heritage Health, Normal.

A private, family graveside service will be held and a public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Interment will be at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Transitions Hospice.

James was born Dec. 23, 1926, in Bloomington, a son to Charles and Irene Weidman Watson. He married Lolly Barnes on Nov. 25, 1950, in Bloomington; she preceded him in death on Nov. 14, 2006.

Surviving are his children, Gary (Robin) Watson, Morton; Mike Watson, Bloomington; Edie (Tom) Cohoon, Norman, Okla.; Gloria Thompson, Delavan; and Nancy (Ural) Baker, Minier; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and brother, John Watson, Bloomington.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two brothers, two sisters and a granddaughter.

James proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. He flew combat missions in over the Atlantic as an aviation radioman third class on TBF/Avenger torpedo planes.

Condolences and memories of James may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.