AUSTIN, TEXAS - James William "Billy" Gehrt Buckler, 38 of Austin, Texas formerly of Bloomington passed away at his residence on Monday March 15, 2021.

There will be a graveside service at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington 10:00 AM Saturday May 22, 2021. Pastor Joel Labertew will officiate. Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

He was born June 23, 1982 in Normal to Dennis James "Jimmy" Gehrt and Kristi Buckler. She preceded him in death as well as his paternal grandparents and maternal grandfather and two uncles and one aunt. He is survived by his father, Jimmy Gehrt of Bloomington; several aunts and uncles: Marilyn (Jim) Strohkirch of Bloomington, Harold (Dianna) Gehrt of Bloomington, Scott Gehrt of Pekin, Jacqueline Ruth (Dave) Carrington, Jacqueline Page Carnahan; and his maternal grandmother, Susan Buckler Carnahan.

The family is forever grateful for Billy's lifelong and dear friend Justin Pistorius who he worked for in Austin. He also loved producing music and his dog Dinkey.

Memorial contributions may be made to McLean County Humane Society.