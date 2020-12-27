 Skip to main content
James William Chick
James William Chick

FAIRBURY – James William Chick, 73, of Fairbury, passed away at 4:03a.m., December 25, 2020, at his residence.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30a.m., Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Chenoa Township Cemetery. Pastor Mike Bailey will be officiating.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is in charge of arrangements.

James was born April 25, 1947, in Danville, the son of William and Dorothy (Hutson) Chick.

He has been married Lorretta Sue Augspurger for 41 years. They were married on May 12, 1979, in Funks Grove. She survives.

Also surviving are his children, Annetta (Doug) Jones of Downs, Kathie (John) Hudgeons of Fairbury, Bob (Angela) Taylor of Ellsworth, and Andy (Trisha) Taylor of Wapello, IA; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; siblings, Kay Lowry of Normal and Ed (Becky) Chick of Ames, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law, Charles Brining and best friend, Darral Beer.

James worked at General Electric in Bloomington and Burlington, IA for 33 years, as a tool and die maker.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving during the Vietnam War.

Jim was a nature lover. His love for the outdoors brought him to enjoy shooting, canoeing, and camping. He was a Scout leader and volunteer. He also enjoyed creating wonderful memories traveling across the county with his family.

Jim was a beloved husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa.

Memorials may be made to Bethel Church in Leroy or The Wounded Warriors.

An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.

