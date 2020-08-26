× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Jane A. Van Schelt, 68, of Normal, passed away on Sunday (Aug. 23, 2020) at home surrounded by her family.

She was born Aug. 9, 1952, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Rose and Neal Ring. She married Howard C. Van Schelt on Oct. 4, 1980; he passed in April 2013.

She is survived by daughters, Heather Van Schelt, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Kathy (Jeff) Spicer, Bloomington; and son, Jonathon, Chicago; grandchildren, Adam and Emilee Spicer, Bloomington; Madison Spicer, Oreana; and Tyler Haines, Charlotte, North Carolina; and one sister, Carol Ring, Evanston.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; stepfather of 48 years, Leighton Ellis; and a granddaughter, Danielle.

According to her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded, and a service will not be held. Interment will be at a later date next to her husband Howard at Funks Grove Cemetery.

Jane was a cancer survivor of Hodgkin's disease since 1978 and was very appreciative of cancer research and modern technologies that have developed cures for this disease.