Jane E. Tinker

CULLOM — Jane Elizabeth Tinker died Thursday (Aug. 13, 2020) at the age of 94 at The Oaks Assisted Living Center in Baldwin, Georgia.

She was born in Pontiac, to Harry Knudsen and Minnie Street Knudsen. On June 28, 1947, she married Richard Winters Tinker of Cullom. They subsequently relocated to Aurora for work, however returned to Cullom for their retirement years until relocating to Athens, Georgia, to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Tinker; five brothers, Everett Knudsen, Robert Knudsen, Donald Knudsen, Richard Knudsen and John Knudsen; and two sisters, Helen Chamberlain and Marge Bressner.

Surviving family members include her two daughters, Karen Sperry, Lula, Georgia, and Carol Clark, Murfreesboro, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Andrew Clark, Christopher Clark, Alejandro Clark and Maria Clark, six great-grandchildren, Jacob Clark, Taro Clark, Keigan Clark, Caden Clark, Zakiaya Clark and Jacy Williamson Clark.

Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Athens Memory Garden located in Athens, Georgia.

Lord and Stephens in Athens, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements; www.lordandstephens.com.

