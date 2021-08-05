BLOOMINGTON — Jane Fulghum, 89 of Bloomington, passed away at 6:09 a.m., Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at her home.

Her graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 9, 2021 at Oak Hill Cemetery, Springfield. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Macular Degeneration Association at www.macularhope.org.

Jane was born September 30, 1931 in Springfield, the daughter of Bert and Margaret (Petty) Mann. She married Charles R. Fulghum and he preceded her in death on September 11, 1983.

Survivors include a son David (Katie) Fulghum of Bloomington; two grandchildren: Nicole (James) Hill of Ogden, UT and Sean Fulghum of Bloomington; a brother-in-law, Kenny Metcalf, Sr.; and a nephew, Kenny Metcalf, Jr., both of Mechanicsburg.

She was also preceded in death by her twin sister Jean Metcalf.

Jane worked as an Administrative Assistant for Illinois Central Railroad and later at Homewood Flossmoor High School. She was a lifelong member of Daughters of the American Revolution and served as an officer in her region for many years.

