TOLUCA - Jane Kathryn Spear, 73, Toluca, returned to our heavenly home with our Lord on December 31, 2020. Due to COVID restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will take place at a later date at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Toluca. It will be a Celebration of Life with all the beautiful music that Jane loved and played at hundreds of church services as the organist of St. Ann's for over 30 years.
Jane was born into the family of Bernard and Velma Haugens on March 16, 1947. She married Kenneth Spear, her high school sweetheart, honey, and love of her life, on April 8, 1967. Together, they were blessed with three children, Bradley Spear of Miami Beach, Florida; Jennifer (Kevin) Cook of Toluca; and Gretchen (Ron) Cermak of Stow, Ohio. Her family was her greatest joy and grew with the addition of six grandsons, Travis, Landon, Nathan, and Dallas Cook all of Toluca; and Andrew and Tyler Cermak of Stow, Ohio.
Jane is also survived by two sisters: Mary Louise (George) Barisch of Toluca and Therese (Tom) Mueller of Peoria; two brothers: Paul (Nancy) Haugens of Naperville and Ralph Haugens of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Claire (Steve) Paluska.
Jane's life was devoted to being a loving wife, mom, and grandma. She was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Toluca. Over the years, she was active in her community with the Women's Club, Red Cross, Labor Day Committee, library, and community band.
As multiple sclerosis took its toll, the care and compassion of the staff at Heritage Health Nursing Home in Minonk was a comfort and blessing. Jane was a resident there for four years. She cherished the special phone calls, visits, and cards during the time she spent there.
Jane will be greatly missed by those who loved her so much, especially her husband, children, and grandchildren. Her example of love, faith, strength, and courage will live in our hearts forever.
Memorials in Jane's honor can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or St. Ann's Catholic Church in Toluca.
