TOLUCA - Jane Kathryn Spear, 73, Toluca, returned to our heavenly home with our Lord on December 31, 2020. Due to COVID restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will take place at a later date at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Toluca. It will be a Celebration of Life with all the beautiful music that Jane loved and played at hundreds of church services as the organist of St. Ann's for over 30 years.

Jane was born into the family of Bernard and Velma Haugens on March 16, 1947. She married Kenneth Spear, her high school sweetheart, honey, and love of her life, on April 8, 1967. Together, they were blessed with three children, Bradley Spear of Miami Beach, Florida; Jennifer (Kevin) Cook of Toluca; and Gretchen (Ron) Cermak of Stow, Ohio. Her family was her greatest joy and grew with the addition of six grandsons, Travis, Landon, Nathan, and Dallas Cook all of Toluca; and Andrew and Tyler Cermak of Stow, Ohio.

Jane is also survived by two sisters: Mary Louise (George) Barisch of Toluca and Therese (Tom) Mueller of Peoria; two brothers: Paul (Nancy) Haugens of Naperville and Ralph Haugens of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Claire (Steve) Paluska.