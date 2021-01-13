PONTIAC — A loving wife and mother, Janet E. Johnson 83 of Pontiac, IL. died Saturday January 9, 2021 at 5:50 PM at her residence with her children and husband at her side.

Janet was educated in Pontiac schools and attended Illinois State University. She was employed as a nurses aide at St. James Hospital and Evenglow Lodge. She later owned and operated the Hub in downtown Pontiac with her husband. After that she was employed at S & M Shoe Store.

Janet was a long time member of the First United Methodist Church of Pontiac, IL. She was a charter and past member of Pontiac Jr. Women's Club and Vermillion Valley Sweet Adelines. She was also a member and past president of Pontiac Lioness Club. Janet loved volunteering.

She is most remembered by family, friends, and acquaintances as one of the sweetest persons they'd ever met. The most important role to her was as a loving and dedicated wife and mother.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic services will be held at a later date at the First United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be at South Side Cemetery, Pontiac, IL. Memorials in Janet's name may be made to OSF St. James Hospice, OSF St. James Hospital or Livingston County Humane Society. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac is handling the arrangements.