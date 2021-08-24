PONTIAC — A loving wife and mother, Janet E. Johnson, 83 of Pontiac, IL died Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 5:50 PM at her residence with her children and husband at her side.

Her memorial service will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church, Pontiac, IL with Rev. Paul Arnold officiating. Inurnment will be in South Side Cemetery, Pontiac, IL. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.