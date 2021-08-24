PONTIAC — A loving wife and mother, Janet E. Johnson, 83 of Pontiac, IL died Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 5:50 PM at her residence with her children and husband at her side.
Her memorial service will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church, Pontiac, IL with Rev. Paul Arnold officiating. Inurnment will be in South Side Cemetery, Pontiac, IL. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
Memorials in Janet's name may made to OSF St. James Hospice, OSF St. James Hospital or Livingston County Humane Society.
Calvert & Martin Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.