Janet Eileen Weaver, 78, of Massillon, Ohio passed away January 4th at home. She was born October 23, 1942 in Fairbury, the daughter of Everett Clyde Seegmiller and Margaret (Mylcraine). On November 6, 1969, she married Marvin Clyde Weaver. Together they shared 50 years of marriage. She worked as housekeeper, dishwasher, factory worker, and excelled as a housewife. Hobbies included latch hooking, traveling, and watching her favorite actor, Richard Dean Anderson, in the old MacGyver television show. She was involved with her church when she was younger and attended Faith Family Church in Canton, Ohio. She was proud of her son and daughter.