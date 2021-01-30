MASSILLON, Ohio —
Janet Eileen Weaver, 78, of Massillon, Ohio passed away January 4th at home. She was born October 23, 1942 in Fairbury, the daughter of Everett Clyde Seegmiller and Margaret (Mylcraine). On November 6, 1969, she married Marvin Clyde Weaver. Together they shared 50 years of marriage. She worked as housekeeper, dishwasher, factory worker, and excelled as a housewife. Hobbies included latch hooking, traveling, and watching her favorite actor, Richard Dean Anderson, in the old MacGyver television show. She was involved with her church when she was younger and attended Faith Family Church in Canton, Ohio. She was proud of her son and daughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin Clyde Weaver; son, Daniel Wayne Weaver; grandsons: Joseph and Dustin; and half sister, Diane. She is survived by daughter, Ruth A. Weeks; and son-in-law, Grady M. Weeks of Ohio; step-daughter, Karen Weaver; step-son, Martin Weaver; sister, Evelyn Ploense of Florida; half sister, Sue Ellen Anderson Whitlock of Heyworth, IL; 14 grand children; and one great grand child. A special thank you to Grace Hospice of Uniontown, Ohio: Tammi, Mandy, Tony, and Mallisa.
Visitation to be held February 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon; service at 12 at Faith Family Church 8200 Freedom Ave NW North Canton, OH 44720.