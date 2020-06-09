Janet Jones

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CREAL SPRINGS — Janet Rae Jones, 84, of Creal Springs, passed away April 20, 2020, at her home.

She was born Aug. 6, 1935, in Normal, the daughter of Raymond V. and Margaret Ellen Spitzer Murray. She married Donald E. Jones on Jan. 29, 1955, in Merna. He survives in Creal Springs.

Also surviving are daughter, Lisa B. (Steve) Harpstrite, Marion; grandchildren, Mike (Kamey) Jones, Saybrook; Kaci Dunn, Marion; and Dalton Smother, Marion; great-grandchildren, Dylan Jones and Makayla Jones, Saybrook, and Hunter Dunn, Marion; brothers, Tom (Connie) Murray and Ron (Dorothy) Murray, Bloomington; and daughter-in-law, Marla Jones, Saybrook. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Edward Jones.

A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Union Cemetery, near Arrowsmith. We will be observing social distancing and wear masks.

Memorials may be made to the Arrowsmith Christian Church, P.O. Box 57, Arrowsmith, IL 61722.

Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, Marion, is assisting the family with arrangements.

