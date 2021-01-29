LEXINGTON — Janet K. Gregory, 65, of Lexington, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021.

A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington. Those in attendance are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be left to her children.

Janet was born on July 22, 1955 in Bloomington, a daughter to Clarence J. and Shirley Shannon Emberton.

Surviving are her children: Shannon Gregory and Jason Gregory, both of Lexington; sisters: Brenda James of Hudson, Beverly Adams of Lafayette, Indiana, Carolyn Emberton of Lexington, and Toney Emberton of Bloomington; brothers: Mike Emberton of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, Chris Emberton of Hudson, and Doug Emberton of Delco, North Carolina; and beloved grandchildren: Shamarr, Jazaria, Jamila, and Jamaea. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Elvyn "J.R." Emberton.

Janet battled cancer for many years, she fought hard and strong. She lived her life for her children and grandchildren, whom she deeply loved. Janet was always thinking of others and was always there when anyone needed her. She worked many years as a CNA.

Online condolences and memories of Janet may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.