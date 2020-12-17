CLINTON — Janet K. Harrold, 71 of Clinton, IL passed away 8:31 AM December 16, 2020 at HSHS St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Saturday December 19, 2020 at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL with Cody Monkman officiating. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Janet was born September 19, 1949 in Springfield, IL the daughter of James and Alberta (Williams) Williams. She married James L. Harrold April 10, 1983 in Clinton, IL. He passed away January 5, 2017.

Survivors include her daughter, Christy (Stephen) Cooke, Carrollton, VA; sister, Christina Leonetti, Sherman, IL; step-children: Jim (Dorothy) Harrold, II, Clinton, IL; Chris (Ira) Bryant, DeWitt, IL; Jeff (Hillari) Harrold, DeWitt, IL; eight grandchildren: William Clark, IV; Katie Witcher; Brandon (Tatiana) Cooke; Justin Cooke; J. T. Harrold, III; Brandon (Ashley) Bryant; Megan (Jake) Wold; and Wesley Harrold; seven great-grandchildren: Orion Clark; William Clark, V; Vaughn and Colton Cooke; Sophia Carter; Zoey Wold; Luci Wold; niece and nephews: Angie Leonetti; Nick (Julie Gotschall) Leonetti; and Peter (Dawn) Leonetti.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents.