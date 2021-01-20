BLOOMINGTON – Janet L. Kaufman, 79 of Bloomington passed away at Waterford Oaks Senior Care in Waterford, Michigan on January 19, 2021 at 12:05 PM.

A visitation for Jan will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. A funeral service will be held at Bible Baptist Church in Normal at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 24, 2021. Pastor Todd Harrison will officiate. Interment will be in Hudson Township Cemetery in Hudson. Calvert & Metzler is handling arrangements.

Jan was born June 1, 1941 in Bloomington to Peter and Lucille Goodman Thomas. She is survived by one daughter Leigh Ann (Tony) Bryson of Lake Orion, MI; six grandchildren: Sarah (Shawn) Shupperd, Robby Robbins, Ryan (Abby) Robbins, Abigail Bryson, Micah Bryson, and Joshua Bryson, one brother Delmar (Jackie) Thomas of Hudson, and one daughter-in-law Shelli (Ron) Hasting of Brownsburg, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Rob Robbins; three sisters, and one infant son.

Jan retired in 2011 after working many years for Bergner's Department Store, last working as a Visual Merchandise Manager. She was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Normal.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Building Fund of Bible Baptist Church of Normal.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.