FARMER CITY — Janet Louise Jones, 82, of Farmer City, Illinois, passed away at 9:30 A.M. Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at her residence.

There will be no services. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home Farmer City, Illinois, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Janet was born on January 18, 1939, in Urbana, Illinois, a daughter of Harold Ray & Margaret Irene Ralph Hester.

Janet is survived by her sons, Jeffery R. (Tena) Jones of DeWitt, Illinois, and Drew T. (Rena Wilson) Jones of Urbana, Illinois; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Patrick Hester.

Janet was a member the Farmer City United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing the organ.