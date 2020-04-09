STREATOR — Janet M. Metz, 92, of Streator, passed away Monday (April 6, 2020) at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care, Streator.
Funeral services will be private. You can, and are encouraged to leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com. Burial will be in Long Point Cemetery. Public services will be held at a later date.
Born May 11, 1927, in Streator, she was the daughter of Russell and Lois (Pickett) Kaminke. She married Eugene Metz on Oct. 4, 1947. He preceded her in death on Nov. 21, 2003.
She is survived by daughters, Vickie (Ted) Axton, Salem, Wis.; and Patty (Randy) Biros, Streator; sons, Don (Janice) Metz, Bloomington; Jim (Anita) Metz, Belvidere; and Larry (Trisha) Metz, Navarre, Fla.; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert “Bud” (Carol) Kaminke, Long Point; and a niece and a nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a grandson.
