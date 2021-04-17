 Skip to main content
Janet M. Seggerman
SECOR - Janet M. Seggerman, 84, of Secor, IL passed away at 11:58 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Eureka Apostolic Christian Home.

She was born on January 19, 1937 in Peoria, IL a daughter of Thomas and Aileen (Hartman) Lowder. She married Clifford K. Seggerman, the love of her life for over 64 years, on January 18, 1958 in Secor, IL. He died October 15, 2020 in El Paso.

Survivors include two daughters: Teresa (Robert) Meginnes of Secor, Lori Ballard of Bloomington; five grandchildren: Quinn (Patrick) Mullin, Nathan (Amanda Paul) Meginnes, Emily (Craig) Griswold, Nicholas Ballard, Dacia (Matt Ethington) Melton; six great-grandchildren who knew her as their beloved "Nanny": Avery Mullin, Penelope Mullin, Lincoln Griswold, Sierra Ballard, Marti Ballard, Rian Patton; and two sisters: Joyce Miner and Linda (Chuck) Garrels.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Ronald Seggerman; two brothers; and three sisters.

She worked at the John Deere in Moline for several years. She also was a postal clerk in Secor for many years before she retired.

She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Secor and was a Sunday school teacher at church for several years. She was a great seamstress and baker. Janet was also the official family videographer. She was an avid Cubs fan but most of all, she enjoyed being a grandma.

A graveside service will be held at Secor Cemetery in Secor, IL. Rev. Michael Peters will officiate. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church in Secor or St. Jude Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.

