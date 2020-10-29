BLOOMINGTON — Janet Marie Yontz, 95, of Bloomington, passed away at 4:47 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

A private graveside service will be held at Funks Grove Cemetery, McLean. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody- Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church or School, Bloomington. To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

Janet Marie Glomp was born June 30, 1925 in Peoria, to Francis and Eleanor (Siberman) Glomp. She married Cleo Calvin Yontz on March 16, 1946 in Little Rock, AR and they went on to raise their three children, Cindy, Mark and Barry on their farm in Armington, IL where family loved to gather. Summers were spent visiting Eagle River, Wisconsin - one of Janet's favorite vacation spots.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Glomp and her sister, Margaret "Peggy" Glomp. Her husband Cleo preceded her in death on September 27, 2001 and she has missed him every day since.